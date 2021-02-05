Trending

Mexican drug traffickers caught attempting to smuggle $90M worth of drugs into U.S.

A logo reading DEA Special Agent is pictured in the Office of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on May 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:20 PM PT – Saturday, February 6, 2021

Authorities took down two Mexican drug traffickers who attempted to smuggle more than $90 million worth of illegal drugs into the U.S.

According to reports, U.S. prosecutors announced the arrests of Jose Gastelum-Torres and Alejandro Gastelum-Vega on Friday. The traffickers were taken into custody by the Mexican Navy after their boat was tracked moving through the Gulf of California.

The suspects were found with more than two tons of methamphetamine and 100,000 fentanyl pills they intended to bring into the U.S. If convicted, the men face 10 years to life in prison.

