Mexican drug traffickers caught attempting to smuggle $90M worth of drugs into U.S.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:20 PM PT – Saturday, February 6, 2021

Authorities took down two Mexican drug traffickers who attempted to smuggle more than $90 million worth of illegal drugs into the U.S.

According to reports, U.S. prosecutors announced the arrests of Jose Gastelum-Torres and Alejandro Gastelum-Vega on Friday. The traffickers were taken into custody by the Mexican Navy after their boat was tracked moving through the Gulf of California.

@SDNYLIVE JOSE LORETO GASTELUM‑TORRES & FREDY ALEJANDRO GASTELUM‑VEGA are charged with conspiring to import 2.5 tons of meth and 100,000 fentanyl pills into the US after a Jan 29, seizure by Mexico’s Navy of 2.5 tons of meth and 100,000 fentanyl pills in Sinaloa pic.twitter.com/p6Y8XLSFqf — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) February 5, 2021

The suspects were found with more than two tons of methamphetamine and 100,000 fentanyl pills they intended to bring into the U.S. If convicted, the men face 10 years to life in prison.