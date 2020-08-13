Mexican central bank cuts rates 50 basis points, but split in board appears

August 13, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s central bank on Thursday cut borrowing costs to the lowest level in four years, cutting its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.5%, but there were signs the pace of cuts could slow, with one board member favoring a smaller reduction.

Of the five board members, one voted to reduce the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.75%, the central bank said.

The Bank of Mexico flagged a possible uptick in inflation before the end of 2020, but forecast increasing economic slack and saw significant downside risks to the economy.

The peso <MXN=> rose slightly after the announcement, which was in line with analyst estimates.

Mexico entered a recession in 2019 and the economy is expected to shrink by up to 10.5% this year, in what Finance Minister Arturo Herrera has said would be the country’s steepest contraction since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)