Mexican central bank board member Esquivel voted for 50 basis point cut: minutes



FILE PHOTO: Gerardo Esquivel, a nominee for deputy finance minister by Mexico's president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf FILE PHOTO: Gerardo Esquivel, a nominee for deputy finance minister by Mexico's president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

January 2, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican central bank board member Gerardo Esquivel voted to cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points at the bank’s Dec. 19 monetary policy meeting, minutes of that meeting showed on Thursday.

Ultimately the board voted 4 to 1 to lower the rate by 25 basis points to 7.25%, citing softening headline inflation and slack in the economy.

