October 15, 2020

MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) – Mexican business tycoon and billionaire Ricardo Salinas has COVID-19, he said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Salinas controls Grupo Salinas, a group of Mexican companies including broadcaster TV Azteca and retailer Grupo Elektra. He is the third richest man in Mexico with a net worth of $11.2 billion, according to Forbes.

(Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener and Diego Ore, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)