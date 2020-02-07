Mexican auto output, exports fall in January



FILE PHOTO: A carrier trailer transports Toyota cars for delivery while queuing at the border customs control to cross into the U.S., at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes FILE PHOTO: A carrier trailer transports Toyota cars for delivery while queuing at the border customs control to cross into the U.S., at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

February 7, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican auto exports and output declined in January compared with the same month last year, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday.

Auto production fell by 4.05% in January to 320,405 vehicles, while exports slipped by 5.83% to 228,184 units, the figures from the agency known as INEGI showed.

