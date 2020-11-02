Mexican airline Interjet cancels all flights for Sunday



FILE PHOTO: Interjet Airbus A320 aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico February 15, 2019.REUTERS/Daniel Becerril FILE PHOTO: Interjet Airbus A320 aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico February 15, 2019.REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

November 2, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican airline Interjet cancelled all of its 19 flights scheduled for Sunday amid a local media report that it had failed to meet payments on fuel.

The company announced the cancellation on its Twitter account and said the flights would be rescheduled starting Nov. 3. It did not give a reason for the decision.

Newspaper Reforma quoted Mexican airport administration authority ASA as saying that Interjet had failed to make advance payments on jet fuel for the second time since late September, and did not receive the fuel for its planes.

A representative for Interjet did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Reforma report. ASA could not immediately be reached for comment.

Like many industry peers, Interjet has been hit hard by disruptions to business caused by the coronavirus pandemic and has been operating a reduced flight schedule.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Noe Torres; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Gerry Doyle)