Metro Bank confirms in talks on loan portfolio sale



FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of a Metro Bank in London, Britain, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of a Metro Bank in London, Britain, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

July 22, 2019

(Reuters) – Metro Bank <MTRO.L> confirmed on Monday it was in talks on the sale of a loan portfolio, as the lender faces pressure to show it has turned the corner after a major loan book error wiped more than 1.5 billion pounds ($1.87 billion) off its market value.

Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/return-to-seller-metro-bank-plots-500m-cerberus-loan-deal-11767909 on Sunday that the troubled lender was readying a 500 million pound ($624.85 million) deal to‎ offload a mortgage portfolio back to U.S hedge fund Cerberus Capital Management.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)