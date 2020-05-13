Merkel wants to improve ties with Russia despite hacking



German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session at the lower house of German parliament, Bundestag, on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she would continue efforts to improve ties with Russia despite hacking attacks which do not make that any easier, adding she took such issues very seriously.

“I will strive for good relations with Russia because I think there is every reason to continue our diplomatic efforts but it doesn’t make it easier,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower hose of parliament when asked about a report about a hack.

Der Spiegel magazine reported last week that Russia’s GRU military intelligence service appeared to have got hold of many emails from Merkel’s constituency office in a 2015 hack attack on Germany’s parliament. Moscow has denied previous allegations of hacking abroad.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)