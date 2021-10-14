Merkel says Europe can deal with rise of China if it speaks with one voice



Spain's King Felipe, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet upon her arrival to receive the "Charles V European Award" at the Monastery of Yuste, in the western Spanish region of Caceres, October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera Spain's King Felipe, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet upon her arrival to receive the "Charles V European Award" at the Monastery of Yuste, in the western Spanish region of Caceres, October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

BERLIN (Reuters) – Europe can only contend with the rise of China if it speaks with one voice, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, calling for more unity across the continent.

“How we deal with the rise of China as an economic, political and military power … depends very much on whether Europe really speaks with one voice,” Merkel said in Spain after receiving the Carlos V prize.

“Europe is only as strong as it is united,” she said.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Reporting by Miranda Murray)