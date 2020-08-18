Merkel refuses to be drawn on successor question

August 18, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – Angela Merkel refused to be drawn on whether Armin Laschet, premier of Germany’s most populous state, should succeed her as chancellor, saying only that he was a candidate with many qualities.

Laschet, premier of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, is one of the leading candidates to run as the chancellor candidate of the conservative bloc. His main rival is Markus Soeder, premier of Bavaria.

“I have always said I will not get involved in the debate about a successor for the position I have or had,” she said. “Armin Laschet is running and, as the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, he brings a lot of qualifications with him. But other than that I won’t get involved.”

Merkel was speaking at a news conference with Laschet after attending a meeting of the state’s cabinet on Tuesday. Last month, she gave a similar non-committal response after attending a session of the Bavarian cabinet, declining to indicate support for any candidate.

