Merkel protegee Kramp-Karrenbauer confirms she won’t run for chancellor



Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, outgoing leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), speaks during a news conference after a board meeting at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

February 10, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), on Monday confirmed she would not run for chancellor in next year’s federal election but added that she would remain party chair until another candidate is found.

Kramp-Karrenbauer told a news conference that she would remain defense minister until the end of this legislative period, which is due to run until autumn 2021. She said she did not believe her decision would impact the stability of Merkel’s ruling coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD).

