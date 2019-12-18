Merkel opposes U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2



FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to attend the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to attend the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that she opposed U.S. sanctions on companies building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline because they have extraterritorial effect.

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to slap sanctions on companies building the massive underwater pipeline to bring Russian natural gas to Germany, but it was uncertain whether the measures would slow completion of the project.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)