Merkel is well, awaiting coronavirus test result: spokesman

March 23, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel is awaiting the result of a test to establish whether she has coronavirus after visiting a doctor who has tested positive for the illness, her spokesman said on Monday.

“The chancellor is well,” Steffen Seibert said during a regular government news conference. He declined to say when the test results are expected. Merkel went into quarantine on Sunday.

