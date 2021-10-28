Merck lifts profit target as blockbuster cancer drug powers Q3 beat



FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

October 28, 2021

(Reuters) – Merck & Co Inc raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Thursday, after strong demand for blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and recovery in sales of its non-COVID-19 vaccines helped it beat quarterly estimates.

Sales of the vaccines and physician-administered drugs have improved from 2020 as hospitals adapt to the pandemic, helping Merck, which gets two-thirds of its revenue from drugs that need to be administered at the doctor’s office.

Sales from Keytruda, which is on track to become the world’s best-selling treatment by 2023, rose 22% in the third quarter and handily beat analysts’ estimates. The drug is the leading therapy for small-cell lung cancer, which accounts for 85% of lung cancer cases.

Keytruda could face loss of market exclusivity later in 2028, a scenario for which Merck is preparing by bolstering its portfolio beyond the drug. It announced its acquisition of rare-disease drug developer Acceleron last month in a $11.5 billion deal.

Merck expects full-year adjusted profit to be between $5.65 and $5.70 per share, up from its prior expectations of $5.47 to $5.57.

The forecast did not include any potential contribution from Merck’s oral COVID-19 drug candidate, molnupiravir. That could give the forecast room to grow if the drug gets U.S. authorization this year.

The company earlier this month reported data that showed molnupiravir could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of developing severe COVID-19.

Merck’s shares rose 2.3% to $83.4 before the opening bell, after the company posted a 55% rise in net income to $4.57 billion in the third quarter.

Excluding one-time items, Merck earned $1.75 per share, beating estimates of $1.55, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales from Gardasil, a vaccine to prevent cervical cancer due to human papillomavirus, jumped nearly 68% to $1.99 billion, beating estimates of $1.35 billion.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)