Mercedes sales slump in Q2 as chip crisis continues

BERLIN (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz sales fell sharply in the second quarter, hampered by supply issues and coronavirus-related lockdown measures in China, the carmaker said on Monday.

The automaker delivered 490,000 passenger cars from April to June, down 16% from the same period last year, it said.

Sales in Asia fell 20%, due mainly to lockdown measures, while sales in Europe were down 10% and North America saw a dip of 3% in the second quarter of 2022.

The carmaker added that demand remained high, particularly for luxury models such as the Maybach and the electric cars in the EQ model series.

(This story corrects 2nd paragraph to show it delivered 490,000 cars, not 490,000 fewer cars)

