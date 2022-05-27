Memorial Day Travel: Millions plan trips despite record high gas prices

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 9:19 AM PT – Friday, May 27, 2022

The record-high gas prices are hitting hard ahead of the Memorial Day weekend with analysts predictoing an 8 percent increase in travel compared to 2021. AAA estimated that more than 39.2 million people will travel for this Memorial Day holiday period with the majority of travel expected to be by car.

Gas prices throw a wrench into vacation plans: Families prepare for 'costly' 2022 travel https://t.co/XCusyP0DsX via @usatoday — AAA Travel (@AAA_Travel) March 25, 2022

According to AAA, as of Thursday, nearly every state is seeing an average price of more than $4 per gallon. However, many everyday Americans, like Dan Johnson of Pennsylvania, have plans they can’t miss.

“My wife’s family, her sister is graduating from Tufts University in Boston, so we really didn’t have a choice and we just toughed it up,” Johnson explaned. “And you know, whatever the gas price is, we unfortunately just have to pay for it. But, you know, we want to go visit our family, so this is the cost that’s involved.”

Good luck with gas prices this Memorial Day weekend. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 27, 2022

The spike in fuel costs is likely due to the cost of crude oil and President Joe Biden’s multiple energy policy failures. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) spoke on the issues at hand ahead of the big travel holiday.

“As you travel this Memorial Day weekend, think about how much more it’s costing you to fill up your car,” he noted. “Then remember that restricting the supply and raising the price of American energy is a premeditated part of the Democrats’ radical agenda.”

Gas prices are 51% higher than last Memorial Day weekend, and 135% higher than during Memorial Day weekend in 2020. — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 27, 2022

It appears there is no end in sight for record-high fuel prices as the pain at the pump continues for Americans. Many people may end up reconsidering summer vacations with rising inflation and lack of solutions coming from Biden’s White House.