Trending

Memorial Day Travel: Millions plan trips despite record high gas prices

High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. To drive, or not to drive? This Memorial Day weekend, with surging gas prices that are redefining pain at the pump, that is the question for many Americans as a new COVID-19 surge also spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. To drive, or not to drive? This Memorial Day weekend, with surging gas prices that are redefining pain at the pump, that is the question for many Americans as a new COVID-19 surge also spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 9:19 AM PT – Friday, May 27, 2022

The record-high gas prices are hitting hard ahead of the Memorial Day weekend with analysts predictoing an 8 percent increase in travel compared to 2021. AAA estimated that more than 39.2 million people will travel for this Memorial Day holiday period with the majority of travel expected to be by car.

According to AAA, as of Thursday, nearly every state is seeing an average price of more than $4 per gallon. However, many everyday Americans, like Dan Johnson of Pennsylvania, have plans they can’t miss.

“My wife’s family, her sister is graduating from Tufts University in Boston, so we really didn’t have a choice and we just toughed it up,” Johnson explaned. “And you know, whatever the gas price is, we unfortunately just have to pay for it. But, you know, we want to go visit our family, so this is the cost that’s involved.”

The spike in fuel costs is likely due to the cost of crude oil and President Joe Biden’s multiple energy policy failures. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) spoke on the issues at hand ahead of the big travel holiday.

“As you travel this Memorial Day weekend, think about how much more it’s costing you to fill up your car,” he noted. “Then remember that restricting the supply and raising the price of American energy is a premeditated part of the Democrats’ radical agenda.”

It appears there is no end in sight for record-high fuel prices as the pain at the pump continues for Americans. Many people may end up reconsidering summer vacations with rising inflation and lack of solutions coming from Biden’s White House.

MORE NEWS: Air Traffic Controllers Honored For Helping Passenger Land Plane In Fla.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE