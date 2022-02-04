Member of UK PM Johnson’s policy unit has quit-Conservative Home website



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement on Sue Gray's report regarding the alleged Downing Street parties during COVID-19 lockdown, in the House of Commons in London, Britain, January 31, 2022. UK Parliament/UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS /File Photo British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement on Sue Gray's report regarding the alleged Downing Street parties during COVID-19 lockdown, in the House of Commons in London, Britain, January 31, 2022. UK Parliament/UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS /File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – A member of Boris Johnson’s policy unit quit on Friday, a day after the director of the division resigned over the recent conduct of the British prime minister, the editor of the Conservative Home website said.

Paul Goodman said Elena Narozanski had quit on Friday morning.

