Melco Resorts to cooperate with Australian inquiry into Crown stake



FILE PHOTO - A general view of Crown Towers as part of City of Dreams, owned by Melco Crown Entertainment, in Macau, China November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

August 9, 2019

(Reuters) – Melco Resorts & Entertainment <MLCO.O> said on Friday it will cooperate with an Australian gaming regulator’s inquiry into its $1.2 billion stake purchase in Crown Resorts <CWN.AX>.

The regulator in Australia’s New South Wales state has ordered Crown and other parties to hand over documents for investigation.

