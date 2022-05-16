Melania Trump: Sad to see America’s struggle on Biden’s watch

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 7:48 AM PT – Monday, May 16, 2022

Former First Lady Melania Trump said it’s “sad to see” what’s going on in America on President Joe Biden’s watch. In an interview Sunday, the former First Lady pointed out that a lot of people are struggling and suffering from problems both in the US as well as abroad.

“It’s heartbreaking to see that they (Americans) are struggling and the food is not available for children in (the) 21st Century in the United States of America,” she noted. “What’s going on, it’s unthinkable. A lot of people are dying from drugs and it’s very sad to see.”

Her remarks came after recent economic data put Americans on edge after the inflation report for April showed it increased 8.3 percent from a year ago. Last week, Biden spoke about the state of the economy while blaming everyone and everything but his own administration. Prior to the briefing, the President appeared to tout his economic plan while claiming it would lower the deficit and ensure wealthy Americans pay their fair share.

Joe Biden is vacationing in Delaware while the crisis at the southern border gets worse, inflation is out of control, and Americans can’t afford to fill their gas tanks. — GOP (@GOP) May 15, 2022

Last month, Biden appeared to continuously blame inflation on Russia and its invasion of Ukraine, although prices had been soaring for several months before the crisis. Most notably, gas prices soared significantly at the beginning of 2022. Despite his claims surrounding the state of the economy, Melania pointed out the Trump administration achieved a lot during its four-year term. She also did not rule out returning to the White House at some point. When asked about the possibility, she commented “never say never.”

“I enjoyed taking care of the White House, it was my home for a while,” Melania stated. “I understood it is (the) people’s house and it was a privilege to live there.”

The former First Lady also criticized mainstream media over what she asserted is partisan bias and dishonest reporting. Melania said the American people can see through the media lies.