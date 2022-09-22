Melania Trump blasts fmr aide for ‘spitefully’ editing recordings

Melania Trump and Stephanie Wolkoff Getty Images; AP

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:30 AM PT –Thursday, September 22, 2022

Melania Trump has taken aim at her former friend and advisor by accusing her of spitefully editing a recorded conversation from her time as First Lady.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Melania called out Stephanie Wolkoff for secretly recording several of their conversations.

Trump accused Wolkoff of editing one of the recorded conversations in order to create the perception that Christmas was not significant to her. Melania noted that Wolkoff deleted part of their conversation, where they spoke about reuniting migrant parents with their children, in order to give the idea that she was more concerned about discussing Christmas decorations in the summer.



Melania called Wolkoff untrustworthy. She pointed out that Wolkoff was terminated by the First Lady’s office back in 2018.