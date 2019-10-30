Melania Trump and Karen Pence visit troops and students in South Carolina

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:30 PM PT — Wednesday, October 30, 2019

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence are meeting with troops and students in South Carolina. The pair began their trip on Wednesday by touring military equipment with emergency response teams at Joint Base Charleston.

The first lady praised troops for their sacrifice to the country, especially during natural disasters. Hurricane Dorian slammed the South Carolina coast earlier this year and caused billions of dollars of damage.

“Our joint military teams…(demonstrate) every day how our communities can lean on each other and find the strength to step forward when called upon in times of need,” stated Melania Trump.

She and Karen Pence also visited Lambs Elementary School, where about one third of the students come from military families. Fifth grade students showed off their Red Cross pillowcase project, which is helping them prepare for natural disasters.

First Lady Melania Trump recently visited Capitol Hill to honor the one year anniversary of the Support for Patients and Communities Act. She spoke at a roundtable event and thanked Congress for passing the bill, which promotes treatment for infants and mothers addicted to drugs.

The first lady stated the SUPPORT Act is just one of many strides the government has made to alleviate the nation’s opioid crisis.

“Because of the SUPPORT Act, we are able to look at ways to reduce opioid use during pregnancy and recognize early childhood issues related to substance abuse,” she said. “This bill also establishes better ways to dispose of unused drugs.”