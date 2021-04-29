The View’s Meghan McCain criticizes own show for liberal bias

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:35 PM PT – Thursday, April 29, 2021

The View co-host Meghan McCain unleashed on her own show for having an obvious liberal bias. On Wednesday’s episode of the ABC show, McCain criticized The View when discussing fairness in the media.

The sole conservative co-host specifically targeted the “hot topics” portion of the show, which always avoids subjects such as Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

“We've never once talked about Hunter Biden … whereas [if] Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump, Jr. cough in the wrong directions and it probably would've taken up the first two blocks.” Meghan McCain accused The View of ignoring pro-conservative topics. https://t.co/TXJ7DkCOjT — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 28, 2021

“What I have found interesting working in what I consider liberal media, is not the stories that we talk about, but the stories we don’t talk about,” McCain said. “For example, we’ve never once talked about Hunter Biden as a hot topic on this show. Whereas if Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump Jr. coughed in the wrong direction, it probably would have taken up the first two blocks.”

McCain also called herself the “token conservative” in mainstream media.

.@SenatorTimScott is exactly right. I didn't realize it's acceptable to be racist in America as long as it's directed towards a black republican. I could puke I am so disgusted with the reaction to his speech last night. Can't attack his policies so resorting to this. https://t.co/Phc0hNcqNs — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 29, 2021

Furthermore, the conservative co-host noted how disgusted she felt by Twitter users’ reactions to Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.)’s Republican rebuttal to Biden’s joint address. She slammed the Big Tech giant for allowing “Uncle Tim” to trend for over 11 hours.