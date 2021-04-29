Trending

The View’s Meghan McCain criticizes own show for liberal bias

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: Meghan McCain, Co-Host of 'The View', at the Netflix 'Medal of Honor' screening and panel discussion at the US Navy Memorial Burke Theater on November 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Netflix)

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 13: Meghan McCain, Co-Host of ‘The View’, at the Netflix ‘Medal of Honor’ screening and panel discussion at the US Navy Memorial Burke Theater on November 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Netflix)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:35 PM PT – Thursday, April 29, 2021

The View co-host Meghan McCain unleashed on her own show for having an obvious liberal bias. On Wednesday’s episode of the ABC show, McCain criticized The View when discussing fairness in the media.

The sole conservative co-host specifically targeted the “hot topics” portion of the show, which always avoids subjects such as Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

“What I have found interesting working in what I consider liberal media, is not the stories that we talk about, but the stories we don’t talk about,” McCain said. “For example, we’ve never once talked about Hunter Biden as a hot topic on this show. Whereas if Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump Jr. coughed in the wrong direction, it probably would have taken up the first two blocks.”

McCain also called herself the “token conservative” in mainstream media.

Furthermore, the conservative co-host noted how disgusted she felt by Twitter users’ reactions to Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.)’s Republican rebuttal to Biden’s joint address. She slammed the Big Tech giant for allowing “Uncle Tim” to trend for over 11 hours.

MORE NEWS: Standoff In N.C. Leads To Deaths Of 2 Deputies, 3 Civilians Including Suspect

 

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE