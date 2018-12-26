Meeting between Trump and Iraq’s leadership scrapped over ‘disagreements’: Iraq PM

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
December 26, 2018
BAGHDAD (Reuters) – A meeting between Iraq’s leadership and U.S. President Donald Trump, who made a surprise visit to U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday, was scrapped over disagreements in how to conduct the session, according to a statement from the Iraqi PM’s office.
“A disagremeent over how to conduct the meeting led to the meeting being replaced by a telephone conversation,” the statement said.
(Reporting by Raya Jalabi; editing by Chris Reese)