Md. lifting capacity limits for businesses on Friday

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:10 PM PT – Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Maryland businesses can operate at full capacity starting this week. Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) announced on Tuesday that capacity limits for restaurants, bars, retail and gyms will be lifted starting Friday at 5 p.m.

With sustained vaccine progress and significant improvements in our key COVID-19 metrics, today I announced that we will be easing certain mitigation measures in our state. Details: https://t.co/mG00tkGAfy pic.twitter.com/0erIVqaLUL — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 9, 2021

Both indoor and outdoor dining can resume at 100 percent capacity. However, large venues including weddings, concerts and theaters, will be limited to 50 percent.

“Many of us have been recalling our lasts, you know the last time we ate inside of a restaurant, the last time we celebrated a big occasion with family and friends, the last time we went to a ball game, the last time we took a family vacation,” Hogan stated. “In the weeks and months ahead with continued vigilance, together we will instead begin to mark new firsts.”

Hogan went on to tout the state’s declining COVID cases and hospitalizations. However, masks and social distancing will still be enforced throughout the state.