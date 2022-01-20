McDonald’s expands U.S. test of Beyond Meat ‘McPlant’ burger



FILE PHOTO: A sign promoting McDonald's "PLT" burger with a Beyond Meat plant-based patty at one of 28 test restaurant locations in London, Ontario, Canada October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Moe Doiron/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A sign promoting McDonald's "PLT" burger with a Beyond Meat plant-based patty at one of 28 test restaurant locations in London, Ontario, Canada October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Moe Doiron/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) -McDonald’s Corp said on Thursday it will expand its U.S. test of a plant-based burger it created with vegan meat maker Beyond Meat Inc to about 600 locations next month.

The restaurants – in San Francisco, California and Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas – will sell the so-called “McPlant” burger starting Feb. 14 for as long as supplies last in order to “help us understand customer demand,” the Chicago-based chain said in a post on its website.

Shares of Beyond, which makes the McPlant patty from peas, rice and potatoes, opened about 6% higher.

McDonald’s initially tested the burger in eight U.S. locations in November.

In December, two Wall Street analysts forecast a major U.S. expansion of the McPlant.

