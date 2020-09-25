McCumber grabs four-way share of lead in Dominican Republic

September 25, 2020

(Reuters) – An eagle at the penultimate hole helped American Tyler McCumber secure a four-way share of the lead after the first round of the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic on Thursday.

McCumber, who made his PGA Tour debut at the event in 2018, fired a seven-under-par 65 to match his low round on the circuit and share the lead with fellow Americans Scott Harrington, Hudson Swafford and Austria’s Sepp Straka.

“It’s always a good sign when you’re hitting a lot of fairways and putting pretty well, so felt pretty in control of the round today and got some momentum going early and kind of carried it through,” said McCumber, who is the son of 10-time PGA Tour winner Mark McCumber.

The four co-leaders were one shot clear of China’s Zhang Xinjun, who capped his round with three consecutive birdies, and American Joseph Bramlett

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Richard Pullin)