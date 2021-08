FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during an interview with Reuters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during an interview with Reuters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

August 3, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would urge his fellow Republicans to block an effort to move ahead on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package later this week, if Democrats decide to end debate on the measure later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by David Morgan)