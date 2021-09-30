McConnell says U.S. Senate will pass bill avoiding gov’t shutdown



U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) faces reporters following the Senate Republicans weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) faces reporters following the Senate Republicans weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell predicted on Thursday that the Senate would pass a measure to avoid a partial government shutdown, signalling Republican support for a Democratic measure due to be considered later in the day.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)