McConnell says deal reached on $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill

December 20, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday an agreement had been reached by congressional leaders of both parties on a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.

“More help is on the way,” McConnell said on the Senate floor of the measure to provide assistance to address a number of coronavirus-related issues.

