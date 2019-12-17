McConnell rejects proposal from Schumer to call more witnesses ahead of House vote on impeachment

OAN Newsroom

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has rejected Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s call for four more witnesses. The Kentucky lawmaker turned down Schumer’s proposal on the Senate floor Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s House vote on two articles of impeachment.

McConnell’s comments came in response to a letter Schumer sent to the majority leader on Sunday. In the letter, he outlined one resolution for procedures and called for witnesses, including White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and National Security Adviser John Bolton.

In response, McConnell pushed back and proposed two resolutions. He proposed one for witnesses and one for procedures as was seen in the impeachment trial of former president Bill Clinton.

“The Senate is meant to act as judge and jury to hear a trial, not to rerun the entire background investigation because angry partisans rushed sloppily through it,” he stated. “The trajectory that the Democratic leader apparently wants to take us down, before he’s even heard opening arguments, could set a nightmarish precedent.”

McConnell added that Schumer volunteering the Senate’s time to go through a lengthy impeachment trial was “dead wrong.”