McConnell on filibuster: Far-left want ‘more power’

UPDATED 3:35 PM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell doubled down on his support for the legislative filibuster. On Tuesday, McConnell spoke on the Senate floor and blasted some Democrats for trying to convince their moderate colleagues to scrap the process.

His comments came as West Virginia’s Sen. Joe Manchin (D) and Arizona’s Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) have said they oppose getting rid of the filibuster. Democrats would need their votes along with support from at least 10 Republicans to move forward with their push.

Senate Democrats just spent the last four years using the legislative filibuster and talking constantly about how important it was. Their reversals aren’t about principle. It’s just raw power. And their excuses insult the intelligence of the American people. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) March 23, 2021

McConnell said the far-left wants to gain power by changing the rules to accomplish their agenda.

“The same people who tried to overturn a certified election result over in the House want to break Senate rules so they can override the election laws of all 50 states from right here in Washington,” McConnell stated.

President Trump recently weighed in on the matter in an interview warning that if Democrats abolish the filibuster it would be a “free for all” for the party and be catastrophic for Republicans.

