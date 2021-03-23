McConnell: House gun control bills ‘perplexing’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:45 PM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled he will likely block the Democrats’ gun control bills from passing in the Senate. On Tuesday, McConnell condemned a package of gun control laws passed in the House and called the language “perplexing.”

He added, the recent shootings in Georgia and Colorado should be condemned as “despicable acts of violence.” This came after the Democrat-controlled House recently passed a series of gun control bills. The bills aim to expand background checks to all gun transactions and extend the review period to 10 days.

“What I’m not attracted to is something that doesn’t work and there have been deep-seated philosophical differences between Republicans and Democrats about how to deal with gun violence,” McConnell noted. “One thing we do know for sure is that these shooters are invariably mentally incapacitated.”

"The Democrats who want to take away the guns from those potential victims would create more victims of crimes, not less… Thoughts and prayers alone are not enough. We need action." Sen @TedCruz calls for new gun laws that don't "scapegoat innocent, law-abiding citizens." pic.twitter.com/Byl8Z3u9p9 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 23, 2021

McConnell said he shares the same concerns as Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) regarding the bills. Manchin urged lawmakers to cut private sellers slack regarding private gun sales, stressing the parties usually know and trust each other.