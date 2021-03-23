Trending

McConnell: House gun control bills ‘perplexing’

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks to reporters following the weekly Senate Republican caucus luncheon in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. McConnell warned Senate Democrats not to abolish the filibuster, saying that he would use procedures to turn the Senate into "a 100-car pileup, nothing moving.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks to reporters. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:45 PM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled he will likely block the Democrats’ gun control bills from passing in the Senate. On Tuesday, McConnell condemned a package of gun control laws passed in the House and called the language “perplexing.”

He added, the recent shootings in Georgia and Colorado should be condemned as “despicable acts of violence.” This came after the Democrat-controlled House recently passed a series of gun control bills. The bills aim to expand background checks to all gun transactions and extend the review period to 10 days.

“What I’m not attracted to is something that doesn’t work and there have been deep-seated philosophical differences between Republicans and Democrats about how to deal with gun violence,” McConnell noted. “One thing we do know for sure is that these shooters are invariably mentally incapacitated.”

McConnell said he shares the same concerns as Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) regarding the bills. Manchin urged lawmakers to cut private sellers slack regarding private gun sales, stressing the parties usually know and trust each other.

RELATED: Sen. Cruz Says Dems Abuse Violent Shootings In Effort To Pass New Gun Control Measures

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE