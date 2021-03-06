McConnell: Democrats inherited already turning tide

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:05 AM PT – Saturday, March 6, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Democrats inherited an economy well on its way to recovery. Speaking on the Senate floor Friday, McConnell criticized his colleagues across the aisle for their lack of bipartisanship.

We're already set to come roaring back — not due to this liberal spending spree. Democrats inherited a tide that was already turning. We could have worked together to do something smart & bipartisan to finish this fight ASAP. Democrats decided to do something else. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) March 5, 2021

He added the $1.9 trillion relief bill is not what will save the U.S. economy, highlighting that the work lawmakers put in last year already has.

“Our country is already set for a roaring recovery. We are already on track to bounce back from the crisis. That’s not because of this bill,” McConnell stated. “It’s because of our work last year. It’s the trend this new Democratic government inherited.”

McConnell went on to criticize House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for creating a “factory for Democrat policies,” and said Democrats should strive to work with Republicans to “do something smart.”