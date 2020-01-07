McConnell calls on Democrats to wait until Iran briefing before voicing opinions on Soleimani’s death

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:53 AM PT — Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently defended the Trump administration’s decision to carry out the operation, which resulted in the death of Qasem Soleimani. While speaking on the Senate floor Monday, he suggested Democrats are jumping to conclusions regarding Soleimani’s death and are accusing the government of misconduct without knowing any facts.

McConnell went on to say Democrats should wait until the White House is able to give the Senate a full briefing on the operation.

“Can we not wait until we know the facts, can we not maintain a shred, just a shred, of national unity for five minutes before deepening the partisan trenches?” asked the Kentucky lawmaker. “Must Democrats’ distaste for this president dominate every thought they express and every decision they make?”

The Trump administration is scheduled to hold a Senate briefing on the operation on Wednesday. Additionally, Vice President Mike Pence is set to lay out the U.S.’s policy on Iran during a speech in Washington next week.

Pence is scheduled to speak at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ annual national security summit on Monday. A White house official said he will discuss the differences between the Iranian people and the Iranian government.

This comes after Pence expressed support for the president’s decision to take out Iran’s top general. Pence said, “the president took decisive action against the leading state sponsor of terror, who is responsible for killing thousands of Americans.”