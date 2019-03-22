McConnell believes disapproval vote on national emergency will pass in Senate

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:58 AM PT — Monday, March 4, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is speaking out after his fellow statesman Rand Paul comes out against the president’s national emergency declaration at the border.

On Monday, McConnell spoke to reporters in Louisville and said he believes, with Paul’s vote, the Democrat-led resolution to block the president’s order will pass in the Senate.

He went on to say President Trump would most likely issue his first veto to strike down the bill.

McConnell also predicted House Democrats will vote to override the veto, but said it would likely fail without a two-thirds majority of lawmakers.

So far, four GOP senators have publicly announced they would side with Democrats on the vote.