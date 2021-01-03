McConnell and Pelosi’s homes tagged over $2K stimulus checks

OAN Newsroom

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) condemns the vandalism of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home, calling it “unacceptable.”

In a tweet on Saturday, Beshear denounced the incident. He emphasized that vandalism is never acceptable.

The vandalism to @senatemajldr McConnell’s home is unacceptable. While the First Amendment protects our freedom of speech, vandalism is reprehensible and never acceptable for any reason. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 2, 2021

McConnell’s and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s homes were both vandalized after the Senate failed to increase the stimulus checks to $2,000. They graffitied several statements on the front of McConnell’s house, including “where’s my money” and “Mitch kills poor people.”

Earlier this week, McConnell and a number of senators blocked a law allowing the federal government to dish out $2,000 stimulus checks, which is something the President also pushed for. This would’ve replaced the previously agreed to $600 checks.

“A bipartisan common-sense caucus in both chambers is not keen to let Speaker Pelosi and Senator Sanders have universal cash giveaways regardless of need,” McConnell said. “A huge chunk would be socialism for rich people, money flowing to households well into six figures, who did not lose any jobs or income last year.”

This came after Pelosi’s San Francisco home was vandalized in a similar fashion to McConnell’s. The suspect reportedly wrote “cancel rent” and “we want everything” on her garage door.

Ric is correct. I disavow any political activity that includes terrorizing people in their homes. This Antifa-Branded criminal behavior is despicable. #BeBest https://t.co/W2yLnb3Ue7 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 2, 2021

Additionally, they left a pig’s head in the middle of her driveway, which was seeped in red paint. This is leaving many political analysts scratching their heads because Pelosi rallied both aisles in the House to support the $2,000 checks.

“The President of the United States has expressed his support for the $2,000,” Pelosi stated. “The Democrats and Republicans in the House have passed that legislation, [but] who is holding up that distribution to the American people? Mitch McConnell.”

McConnell issued a statement shortly after the incident. He said he’s spent his life defending the First Amendment and the right to protest peacefully. However, he added, “vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in society.”

In the meantime, local authorities in San Francisco and Louisville are investigating both instances.