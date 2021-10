FILE PHOTO: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks with reporters after leaving the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo FILE PHOTO: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks with reporters after leaving the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

October 28, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy predicted on Thursday that few, if any, House Republicans would vote for a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that Democrats could bring to the floor later in the day.

(Reporting by David Morgan)