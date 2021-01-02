Mayor Bill de Blasio gives tone deaf NYE song, dance

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:38 PM PT – Saturday, January 2, 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-N.Y.) came under fire for dancing the night away with his wife in the Big Apple on New Years Eve.

On Friday, critics responded to a video of de Blasio dancing in Times Square that was posted to his official Twitter page. This video came after he told the public to watch the New Years Eve event “from home.”

TV personality Meghan McCain slammed the mayor in a tweet on Friday for shutting down New York and hosting a private party, saying “everyone hates you DeBlasio.”

You've always been basically the worst political in modern history – but shutting down the NYC but having your own private party in Times Square is really *chefs kiss* the most tone deaf thing I may have ever seen a Mayor do. Everyone hates you DeBlasio. https://t.co/7N600IpTSQ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 1, 2021

On Thursday, the Democratic mayor had advised New Yorkers to watch the “most special” event on TV and said “don’t go down there.”

“Don’t believe any doubting Thomases who are saying it’s not going to be special because there won’t be a million people in Times Square,” the mayor stated. “Actually, it’s going to be the most special, poignant and moving New Year’s Eve. Everyone watch from home on TV, don’t go down there. It’s going to be powerful.”

Some described the mayor’s post as “tone deaf” while others said it openly mocked the citizens of New York.