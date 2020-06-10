Mayor Bill de Blasio extends curfew in New York City amid ongoing looting

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:45 PM PT — Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Mayor Bill de Blasio has extended New York City’s curfew amid ongoing looting and riots in the area. On Wednesday, he announced the city’s initial curfew will be extended into the next week and may be lifted as appropriate if the violence subsides.

De Blasio also made the curfew stricter, bringing it down from 11 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“The plan is Sunday night into Monday morning, 5:00 a.m.,” he said. “Monday morning, curfew comes off.”

It’s time to go home now, New Yorkers. Help us keep this city safe tonight. pic.twitter.com/vUkilMKk7z — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 3, 2020

The mayor has called on police to exercise self-restraint and encouraged rioters to abandon violence.

“The NYPD respecting the police, the peaceful protest. We saw a few incidents where people decide to do something illegal or violent right around the protest, but that was rare. We saw some acts in different boroughs of people attempting to attack property. NYPD was positioned to address that rapidly.” – Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York City

De Blasio also confirmed local businesses will now be allowed to reopen, as he’s shifting focus away from coronavirus to the latest tensions.