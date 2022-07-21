Mayor Adams: NYC is overburdened with migrants

OAN NEWSROOM

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said migrants are becoming a “real burden” for the Big Apple. This week, Adams pleaded with the White House to provide aid to help accommodate the more than 2,800 people who recently entered the city’s shelter system.

“This is a real burden on New Yorkers as we’re trying to do the right thing,” Adams said. “We already have an overburdened shelter system. So now we’re talking about food, clothing, school. This is going to impact our schools because we do not turn away individuals because they are undocumented. Translation services. There is just a whole host of things that this is going to produce. We need help.”

Adams was quick to blame migrants sent by Texas and Arizona, but also acknowledged federal migrant flights have contributed to the total sum. The mayor listed a number of services for migrants he would like to be financed by federal tax dollars.

“Currently, New York City is experiencing a marked increase in the number of asylum seekers who are arriving from Latin America and other regions,” he voiced. “In some instances, families are arriving on buses sent by the Texas and Arizona governments, while in other cases it appears that individuals are being sent by the federal government.”

Adams asserted that asylum seekers have protected status and that while they’re residing in New York City his administration has the obligation to provide them resources.

“If we do not get these urgently needed resources we may struggle to provide the proper level of support our clients deserve, while also facing challenges as we serve both a rapidly growing shelter population and new clients who are seeking asylum,” he stated. “We are calling on the federal government to partner with New York City as we help asylum seekers navigate this process and to provide financial and technical resources.”

American border towns are familiar with New York’s plight as more than three million migrants have surged into the country since Joe Biden took office.