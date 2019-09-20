Mass. State Board denies parole for woman at center of controversial suicide texting case

OAN Newsoom

UPDATED 10:38 AM PT — Friday, September 20, 2019

The Massachusetts State Board has denied parole for the woman convicted of encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself. The board made the decision Friday, saying Michelle Carter’s release does not meet the legal standard.

The 22-year old was seeking release after serving seven months out of her 15 month sentence. Back in 2017, Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy.

Michelle Carter, the woman convicted of manslaughter for encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself, has been denied parole. She is serving a 15-month sentence &, per the board, needs to "further address' the behavior that led to her conviction/sentence. pic.twitter.com/E2C1OJtXVB — Chris Villani (@ChrisVillani44) September 20, 2019

Carter texted Roy to get back in the car after he had second thoughts about killing himself by filling his pickup truck with carbon monoxide. Her attorneys argue her texts are constitutionally protected free speech, and are appealing her case to the Supreme Court.