Mass. State Board denies parole for woman at center of controversial suicide texting case

OAN Newsoom
UPDATED 10:38 AM PT — Friday, September 20, 2019

The Massachusetts State Board has denied parole for the woman convicted of encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself. The board made the decision Friday, saying Michelle Carter’s release does not meet the legal standard.

The 22-year old was seeking release after serving seven months out of her 15 month sentence. Back in 2017, Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy.

Carter texted Roy to get back in the car after he had second thoughts about killing himself by filling his pickup truck with carbon monoxide. Her attorneys argue her texts are constitutionally protected free speech, and are appealing her case to the Supreme Court.

Michelle Carter, center, is escorted to a parole hearing, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Natick, Mass. Carter, who was sentenced to 15 months in jail for urging her suicidal boyfriend via text messages to take his own life, is asking for early release. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

