Mass. considers bill to impose death penalty on cop killers

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:22 AM PT — Monday, May 20, 2019

Massachusetts representatives are pushing for a bill that would allow judges the option to sentence cop killers to death. A pair of Republican lawmakers in the state recently filed the bill in response to three Massachusetts police officers slain in the line of duty by criminals.

“Every time we go out on the streets like that, you never know if you’re going to come home to your loved ones,” said Capt. John Dougan of the Quincy Police Department. “This is going to take a while for it to sink in, so we’re all here basically for moral support for each other.”

According to the FBI, there has been an increase in the number of deaths of law enforcement officers. 106 officers were killed in the line of duty in 2018, which is an increase of 12 individuals from the year prior.

However, not everyone thinks imposing the death penalty is a morally sound solution to the rise in cop killings. Back in March, California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom put a hold on death sentences in the state.

“There was a National Academy of Science report that came out that estimates that one out of every 25 people on death row is innocent — if that’s the case that means that if we move forward with executing 737 people in California, we will have executed roughly 30 people that are innocent,” said Newsom.

The California governor’s moratorium on the death penalty drew criticism from family members of some victims, especially after prosecutors wanted to pursue a death sentence of accused cop killer Anton Paris last month. Paris is accused of killing a Sacramento sheriff’s deputy after authorities were called to a local auto-parts store last September.

According to FBI reports, the number of officers killed by suspects in 2019 is down from this time last year, but lawmakers from coast to coast are still debating if current consequences for cop killers are tough enough.