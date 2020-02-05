Marubeni CFO: Coronavirus outbreak may dent global economy, commodity prices



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Marubeni Corp is seen at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of Marubeni Corp is seen at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp <8002.T> sees limited direct impact on its businesses from the coronavirus in China, but its spread may weigh on the global economy, commodities and the company’s earnings if it lasts a long time, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

The company booked a total of about 19 billion yen ($174 million) in impairment loss on its stakes in oil and gas assets in Mexican Gulf in April-December period to reflect lower long-term estimates of energy prices, Financial Officer Nobuhiro Yabe told an earnings news conference.

