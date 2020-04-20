Marlins’ Jeter giving up salary during pandemic



FILE PHOTO: Retired MLB baseball player Derek Jeter arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz FILE PHOTO: Retired MLB baseball player Derek Jeter arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

April 20, 2020

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter is forgoing his reported $5 million salary indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Miama-area radio host Craig Mish first reported the news and said that other members of the Marlins’ organization have taken pay cuts.

Mish reported that Jeter informed the baseball operations staff during a conference call on Monday that they will receive their current pay through at least May 31. Jeter said the organization is still evaluating the impact on the team’s business side.

Spring training was suspended March 12. Major League Baseball is in a holding pattern as to when it might be able to start the season or if it will be played at all.

Jeter, the former New York Yankees star and longtime captain, became part-owner of the Marlins in 2017. He was a 14-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner in a career that ran from 1995-2014.

His 3,465 career hits rank sixth in baseball history. He had a .310 career average and 260 homers, 1,923 runs, 1,311 RBIs, 544 doubles, 66 triples and 358 stolen bases.

Jeter, 45, is slated to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., in July. The ceremony could be postponed.

–Field Level Media