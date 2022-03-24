Marlboro maker Philip Morris working on options to exit Russia market



FILE PHOTO: Packs of Marlboro cigarettes are displayed for sale at a convenience store in Somerville, Massachusetts July 17, 2014. Cigarette maker Philip Morris International Inc cut its earnings forecast for 2014 and said it is proving to be a "complex and truly atypical" year for the company. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

March 24, 2022

(Reuters) – Marlboro maker Philip Morris International Inc said on Thursday it was working on options to exit the Russian market after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The cigarette maker, which brought in around 6% of its net revenues from Russia in 2021, also said it had discontinued a number of its cigarette products offered in the country and canceled all product launches planned there for 2022.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)