Marker Esper sworn in as Pentagon chief

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:06 AM PT — Wednesday, July 24, 2019

The Pentagon’s new chief is sworn into office following bipartisan confirmation by the Senate. While speaking from the White House Tuesday, President Trump heaped praise on Secretary of Defense Mark Esper prior to taking the oath of office. The Senate approved Esper’s nomination hours before, ending a more than six-month period without a confirmed chief at the Pentagon.

Esper is an Army veteran who served in the Pentagon during the Bush administration and later as a top executive with defense contractor Rathyeon.

The Pentagon’s new chief thanked the president for his leadership and commitment to the U.S. military:

“It is an honor of a lifetime to be appointed Secretary of Defense and to lead the greatest military in history. And I will do so with that same energy and commitment to duty, honor and country that I have for nearly four decades since my early days at West Point. Mr. President, it is a privilege for me and for my family to be here with you today. Thank you for your leadership and for your commitment to a strong national defense and to all of our service members.”

The Defense Department had been without a Senate confirmed secretary since the departure of James Mattis back in December.