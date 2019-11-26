Mariners add RHP Graveman on one-year deal



FILE PHOTO: Feb 13, 2019; Mesa, AZ, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Kendall Graveman throws during a spring training workout at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Feb 13, 2019; Mesa, AZ, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Kendall Graveman throws during a spring training workout at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners added potential starting pitching help on Tuesday, signing right-hander Kendall Graveman to a one-year, $1.5 million deal, The Athletic reported.

Graveman, 28, missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in July 2018. In four seasons as a starter for the Oakland Athletics, the 2013 eighth-round draft pick was 23-29 with a 4.38 ERA in 78 starts.

Graveman spent most of last season rehabbing in the Chicago Cubs organization, returning late in the year to pitch six innings in the minor leagues.

The deal with the Mariners includes a $3.5 million club option for 2021 or a $500,000 buyout.

–Field Level Media