Marine Corps identifies 5 killed in Osprey crash in Calif.

In this photo provided by U.S. Marine Corps/3rd MAW, an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1 transports ordnance during an Expeditionary Advanced Base Operation (EABO) exercise to Old Highway 101 near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., on May 25, 2022. Five U.S. Marines were killed during a training flight crash of an Osprey tiltrotor aircraft that went down in a remote area in Imperial County, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) east of San Diego and about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Yuma, Ariz. (U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

In this photo provided by U.S. Marine Corps/3rd MAW, an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1 transports ordnance during an Expeditionary Advanced Base Operation (EABO) exercise to Old Highway 101 near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., on May 25, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

UPDATED 2:00 PM PT – Sunday, June 12, 2022

The Marine Corps released the identities of the five marines who were killed in an aircraft crash last week. On Friday, the Marine Corps said all victims were members of the “Purple Foxes,” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 at Camp Pendleton, California.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family,” Lt. Col. John C. Miller, commanding officer of VMM-364 said in a Friday statement. “This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families.

Two pilots were killed, 31-year-old Captain Nicholas Losapio and 33-year-old Captain John Sax. The other victims were tiltrotor crew chiefs, 21-year-old Corporal Nathan Carlson, 21-year-old Corporal Seth Rasmuson and 19-year-old Lance Corporal Evan Strickland.

“We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family,” the officer voiced. “We want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help.”

The Osprey aircraft went down during a training exercise in the desert and the crash remains under investigation.

