Marine Corps identifies 5 killed in Osprey crash in Calif.

UPDATED 2:00 PM PT – Sunday, June 12, 2022

The Marine Corps released the identities of the five marines who were killed in an aircraft crash last week. On Friday, the Marine Corps said all victims were members of the “Purple Foxes,” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 at Camp Pendleton, California.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family,” Lt. Col. John C. Miller, commanding officer of VMM-364 said in a Friday statement. “This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families.

Two pilots were killed, 31-year-old Captain Nicholas Losapio and 33-year-old Captain John Sax. The other victims were tiltrotor crew chiefs, 21-year-old Corporal Nathan Carlson, 21-year-old Corporal Seth Rasmuson and 19-year-old Lance Corporal Evan Strickland.

Marine Corps Identify 5 Killed in Southern California MV-22B Crash — USNI Newshttps://t.co/14tliI3wJN pic.twitter.com/O7Frwd3Uz1 — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) June 11, 2022

“We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family,” the officer voiced. “We want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help.”

The Osprey aircraft went down during a training exercise in the desert and the crash remains under investigation.

