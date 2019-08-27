Many states support President Trump’s decision to end DACA

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:15 PM PST – Tue. August 27, 2019

More than a dozen states are supporting President Trump’s decision to end the DACA program.

Officials from states including, Texas, Alabama, Alaska, and Arizona filed a legal brief Tuesday with the Supreme Court to oppose DACA.

This comes after the Justice Department also filed a brief, stating the president acted lawfully when he decided to end the program in 2017.

The Obama-era program was created by executive order in 2012. It shields more than 1 million illegal immigrants, who were brought to the U.S. as children, from deportation.

The Supreme Court will take up the issue in November.