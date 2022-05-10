Manhunt ends for Ala. corrections officer, convict

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:05 AM PT – Tuesday, May 10, 2022

The nearly two week manhunt for an Alabama corrections officer and an escaped convict recently came to a dramatic end. US Marshalls arrested escaped convict Casey White and Alabama corrections officer Vicky White near Evansville, Indiana. Authorities tracked down the pair at a local hotel after receiving several tips confirming they were in the area.

The two fugitives led law enforcement officials on a lengthy car chase, which resulted in their vehicle crashing. Vicky White was transported to a local hospital, where she later died of injuries sustained by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shot took place as authorities arrested the pair.

Details about the pursuit were revealed during a press conference Monday by Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

“Casey White and Vicky White are in custody,” stated Singleton. “There was a pursuit this afternoon in Evansville, about 219 miles from here. The US Marshals were in pursuit of a black, Ford pick up…and Casey White was driving that vehicle. Vicky White was a passenger during the pursuit. The pick-up truck wrecked and Casey White surrendered.”

Additionally, Singleton made arrangements to have Casey White transferred back to Alabama to be put on trial. White was charged with escape identity theft and second degree forgery, alongside his prior convictions on capitol murder charges.

The press conference ended with the sheriff saying they will be isolating White from the rest of the prison.

“He will be in a cell by himself, if we have to put other inmates on the floor to make it happen,” added Singleton. “He will stay in handcuffs and shackles while he’s in the cell and if he wants to sue me for violating his civil rights, so be it. He’s not getting out of this jail again. I’ll assure you of that.”

An autopsy for Vicky White is scheduled for Tuesday.